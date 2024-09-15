Chennai: A confident Bangladesh team arrived in India Sunday for two Test matches and three T20Is with visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hoping that their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan recently would hold them in good stead against the formidable hosts in the coming weeks.

The Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the opening Test beginning September 19 on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s definitely going to be a very challenging series for us,” Shanto was quoted as saying at the pre-departure press briefing at the Dhaka airport.

“After a good series (vs Pakistan) there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity.

“We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters… our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly,” the Bangladesh captain added.

While India is on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, the Bangladesh skipper believed that it will all boil down to how they perform during those five days and the result can come even in the last session.

“If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us,” Shanto noted.

“We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days.

“The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance for either team to win in the last session,” the skipper said just before boarding the flight to Chennai.

Adequate security cover for the visitors in Chennai

The usual security protocol was in place for Bangladesh team like it happens for all international teams with two police vans accompanying the team bus to the hotel.

Upon arrival at the hotel, the players were given a warm welcome as staff showered them with rose petals.

The entire team will be put on one of the floors, while armed security personnel will be present on the floor, which is a regular protocol.

The Tigers are visiting India after the tiny neighbours witnessed civil unrest for over a month.

Following the students’ protests last month that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there have been reports of communal clashes, with attacks on minorities, especially Hindus.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has assured the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of adequate security measures being taken during their three-week stay in the country.

PTI