Chattogram: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI here Saturday.

Bangladesh made two changes with Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali coming in place of Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain Shanto respectively.

India captain KL Rahul said his team has also effected two changes, deciding to play Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav in place of the injured Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar.

Hosts Bangladesh have already won the series with victories in the first two matches.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk/capt), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (capt), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.