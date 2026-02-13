Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Friday claimed victory in the crucial general elections, marred by sporadic incidents of violence, to elect a new government to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024.

“The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after victory in the majority of seats,” BNP’s media cell posted on x.

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to make a formal announcement.

According to multiple media reports, EC is expected to declare BNP the winner in the general elections with tallies in predawn hours Friday, suggesting it got a majority of seats in parliament.

Different media tallies suggested BNP received more than 151 seats in the 300-seat parliament Thursday’s daylong voting, fair enough to form the next government, ending the 18-month rule of Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

According to an EC spokesperson, the results in several seats are still being processed and are likely to be announced in a few hours.

The election is seen as a direct contest between the BNP and its former ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s now debarred Awami League.

The voting for the 13th parliamentary elections was held along with a referendum on the implementation of a complex 84-point reform package, known as the July National Charter.

BNP was in power last time between 2001 and 2006 when Jamaat was its crucial partner, with two of its leaders serving as ministers.

Jamaat has raised allegations of “abnormal delays” and “result tampering,” warning that it would launch a tough movement if the public mandate were “snatched away”.

Speaking to reporters at the Election Commission building early morning, Jamaat’s assistant secretary general Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair alleged that returning officers were intentionally delaying results to favour a “particular party.”

The BNP had earlier announced that if it wins the election, then its chairman and former premier Khaleda Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, would be the next prime minister of Bangladesh.

If the party wins, Rahman will be Bangladesh’s first male prime minister in 35 years.

“We are confident of forming the government by winning more than two-thirds of seats,” BNP’s central election steering committee spokesman Mahdi Amin told a media briefing in the early hours of Friday.

Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh in December last year after over 17 years in self-exile, asked party leaders and activists to offer special prayers across the country after mid-day ‘Juma’ prayers instead of holding victory rallies.

The EC was yet to announce the voter turnout figure. It dismissed allegations of manipulation regarding voters’ appearances in polling centres.

“There were debates over turnout percentages in past elections as well. Please don’t question it now,” Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasur Uddin told a reporter on Thursday evening.

He said variations were natural as results from several thousand polling centres arrived at different times.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on Thursday said 47.91 per cent of voters had cast ballots by 2 pm on Thursday at 36,031 of the 42,651 polling centres.

More than 2,000 candidates, including a number of independents, were in the fray for 299 of the 300 parliamentary constituencies that went to the polls.

Polling for one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate.

The Election Commission made elaborate security arrangements for the elections, deploying nearly 1 million security personnel — the largest-ever in the country’s electoral history.