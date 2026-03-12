New Delhi/Baghdad: An Indian crew member was killed after a US-owned crude oil tanker, Safesea Vishnu, came under attack by Iran near Basra in Iraq Wednesday.

The remaining 15 Indian crew members on board were evacuated safely and moved to a secure location, the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said.

The attack took place in the Persian Gulf, where another oil tanker was also reported to have caught fire after being struck in Iraq’s territorial waters. Iran has claimed responsibility for the assault, stating that an underwater drone strike had targeted the vessels.

According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the operation involved underwater drones that “blew up two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf”.

The vessels that were attacked were the Maltese-flagged tanker Zefyros and the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu. The Safesea Vishnu is owned by the US-based company Safesea Transport Inc., while the owner of the tanker Zefyros is based in Greece.

Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said it was in continuous contact with Iraqi authorities and the rescued Indian sailors.

“On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life. The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place,” the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said in a post on X.

The embassy also confirmed that it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities to ensure the safety of the evacuated crew members.

“Embassy of India Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance,” the statement added.

Expressing sympathy over the loss of life, the mission also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

“Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member,” it said.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region and growing threats to maritime traffic. Earlier, Iran had warned that it would “set fire” to any ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply typically moves.

Despite Tehran’s warning, a limited amount of shipping traffic has continued through the route, although overall movement has declined significantly due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, the administration of US President Donald Trump said that American forces had taken action to counter potential threats in the strait.

The US-Israeli military campaign against Iran has now entered its 12th day, with the conflict showing no signs of ending soon. The escalation has severely disrupted maritime trade in the region and has also triggered sharp increases in global oil prices as fears of supply disruptions continue to grow.