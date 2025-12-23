Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid concerns over the security of Bangladeshi missions in India.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam summoned the Indian High Commissioner and the Deputy High Commissioner was also present at the time, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, Verma was summoned due to the emerging security situation surrounding Bangladesh missions in various parts of India. He was requested to strengthen security at Bangladesh missions across various locations in India, the report added.

This marks the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The neighbouring country’s envoy has been summoned at least six times over various incidents during the tenure of the interim government.

Before today, Verma was summoned to the Foreign Ministry 14 December.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following that meeting said that India’s cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, the report added.

Bangladesh requested that if the accused manages to enter Indian territory, they be immediately arrested and extradited to Bangladesh.