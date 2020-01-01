Thane (Maharashtra): The Crime Branch of Thane Police has arrested a Bangladeshi national who had fled to his home country after allegedly killing his wife two years ago.

Mahabubur Rahman Asadzaman Shaikh (45), the accused, hails from Naudail in Bangladesh, the police said in a release Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, he was nabbed near the Thane railway station, Tuesday evening.

In December 2017, Shaikh, who lived in this district, allegedly strangled his wife Poly, wrapped her body in a cloth and dumped it near a bridge at Tarivali Khind on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

A case was registered against him at Waliv police station in the district on March 21, 2019, after forensic examination of the skeleton identified the deceased’s identity.

After allegedly committing the murder, he fled to Bangladesh and lived there for two years before returning here few days ago, the police release said.

It was yet to be ascertained if he was living in India without a valid visa, a police official said. It is also yet to be ascertained what led to the killing. Waliv police are conducting further probe.

Agencies