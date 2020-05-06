Dhaka: The number of new COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh rose by 790 Wednesday, the highest daily increase since March 8.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, told an online press conference that “790 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.”

She said the number of confirmed infections in the country totalled 11,719 while fatalities stood at 186, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangladesh recorded 790 cases in a 24-hour period Tuesday.

According to the official, 6,241 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

IANS