Keonjhar: Keonjhar police have intensified their crackdown on the cattle mafia under a special anti-cattle smuggling drive, as they froze multiple bank accounts linked to the arrested accused Saturday.

As part of a coordinated operation, police conducted simultaneous raids at 46 locations across five districts, including Keonjhar. During the searches, police seized cash, gold ornaments, bank passbooks and documents related to land and houses.

According to officials, five bank accounts belonging to cattle mafia kingpin Pradyumna Mishra of Telkoi police station area, his younger brother Pratap Mishra and his son Rakesh Mishra have been frozen.

These include three accounts at the Bank of India’s Telkoi branch and two accounts at the Keonjhar Central Cooperative Bank’s Telkoi branch. Police have frozen around Rs 3.80 crore deposited in these accounts, said Telkoi IIC Anjan Patra.

Police also said accounts of other cattle mafia members, involving deposits worth several crores of rupees, have been frozen as part of the ongoing investigation.