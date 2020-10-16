Bhubaneswar: In order to contain rising number of cases of ATM kiosk loot, the Twin City Commissionerate Police Friday convened a meeting with representatives of various private and PSU banks at the Police Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Various aspects relating to ATM kiosk loot incidents were discussed at length. Later, the Commissionerate Police asked the bank authorities to deploy security guards at their respective ATM kiosks to avoid incidents of robbery. Bank authorities were also asked to install CCTV cameras and get the installed but defunct CCTV cameras repaired. Further, they were asked to keep their alarm system always in a working condition.

Among others, police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, additional police commissioner Rekha Lohani, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash and bank officials from State Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Borada among others attended the meeting.

Notably, more than Rs 27,00,000 was looted from an ATM kiosk located near Patia railway station in Bhubaneswar Oct 10. The miscreants used gas cutter machine to cut open the ATM system. Two banks were also looted by dacoits in the recent past.

PNN