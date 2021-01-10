Tentulikhunti: A man working as senior manager in a nationalised bank in Andhra Pradesh and his wife were killed in a fatal road mishap near Chintur area Saturday afternoon.

Son of the bank manager who was also on board the car in which they were travelling got critically injured in the accident.

The unfortunate family was travelling to their ancestral village here in Nabarangpur district to celebrate Pongal festival.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old B Satyanarayan from Bhanjasahi of Tentulikhunti village, his wife as 50-year-old B Arati and their son as B Tusar Kumar. The man was working in Punjab National Bank of Vijayawada in Andhra, a local police source informed.

According to the source, the ill-fated vehicle collided head-on with a pick-up van. The man died on the spot and his wife including son were rushed to government hospital at Chintur in critical condition.

B Arati succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Health condition of the injured son is stated to be stable.

On being informed, Kalimela tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia visited the hospital in the neighbouring state and inquired about the condition of son B Tusar Kumar. After conducting post-mortem Sunday, the bodies will be handed over to kin of the deceased, the tehsildar said.

PNN