Khariar: A woman was killed at Gadaramunda village under Khariar block in Nuapada district after a speeding car rammed into her house Saturday afternoon. Her husband and eight-year-old son were grievously hurt in the incident.

The driver of the car lost control over wheels and the vehicle dashed against the ill-fated house, a local source said.

The deceased was identified as Namita Hans (34). She succumbed on the way while being shifted to Khariar sub-divisional hospital. Her husband as Naresh Hans (40) and son as Lalit were provided first aid at the hospital.

Doctors attending the injured at the sub-divisional hospital referred both the father and son to Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH) after their health condition deteriorated.

On the other hand, irate villagers blocked the Boden-Khariar main road demanding compensation for the affected family.

Later, Kharirar additional tehsildar Tapan Kumar Nayak and IIC Kailash Chandra Sethi pacified the villagers by promising to take the matter up with their departmental higher-ups.

