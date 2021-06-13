Bhubaneswar: The authorities of a prominent Public Sector Bank (PSB) have sought the help of Commissionerate Police to bust an alleged racket involved in defrauding the bank with unique modus operandi. The bank officials have filed a complaint with the Capital police in this regard.

The public sector bank’s Bapuji Nagar branch in its complaint alleged that the miscreants had fraudulently withdrawn around Rs 2 lakh through ATM cards of other banks during April 14 to 16. The accused conmen had withdrawn the amount from the on-site ATM installed at Lane no 6 at Bapuji Nagar.

“At the time of withdrawal, they are using some techniques so that the withdrawals will not be clearly ascertained in the system and transactions will show unsuccessful but they receive money as per their withdrawal,” alleged the Bank.

Subsequently, the accused persons again demanded the particular amount from the bank citing the messages of unsuccessful transactions. Finding no other way, the authorities also paid the amount to the alleged fraudsters despite the deduction of the same amount from their accounts.

The bank authorities informed the police officials that some racket is involved in the fraudulent withdrawal.

“On the basis of their complaint, the amount has been paid to them by our bank through proper channel. We presume a racket is working to defraud the banks,” the bank added.

The capital police have started investigation after registering a case in this regard.

