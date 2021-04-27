Bhubaneswar: In view of Covid-19 surge, the state government Monday directed all the banks to provide customer service from 10am to 2pm every working day. However, the bank branches can remain open from 10am to 4pm.

Finance department deputy secretary Tarakanta Bhakta has written a letter to convener of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in this regard. The revised timeframe will continue till May 15 and will be reviewed in between or thereafter for further course of action depending upon the prevailing situation, the deputy secretary said.

The banks were asked to implement the weekend shutdown at all urban branches coming under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

The state government has further asked to reduce the staff in administrative offices and branches of banks to 50 per cent on rotation basis.

However, for branches having five or less number of staffers, suitable decision may be taken by the respective controlling offices with regard to staff requirement keeping in view the business of the branch, Bhakta said.

The banks have been asked to ensure uninterrupted banking service to the public.

Banks were asked to provide mandatory services like accepting deposits, cash withdrawals, remittance and government businesses, lending related activities among others. All banks are advised to keep sufficient cash in ATMs in all the districts.

However, the instructions of local administrations like district Collector and municipal commissioners will supersede this order.

