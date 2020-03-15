Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said Sunday a palm reader had recently predicted that the party will win 350 of the 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and asserted that if voted to power, his government will hold a caste-wise census.

Speaking to reporters here at the party office, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “While going to Delhi on a flight, a person saw my palms and told me that if I work hard, I will form the next government by winning 350 seats. I have decided that we will win one seat more than 350… Together we will win 351 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Akhilesh said that if the saffron party can win 300 seats by spreading lies, the SP can win 351 seats by working honestly.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP-led NDA won 325 seats with 48.7 per cent votes, the SP won 47 seats with 21.8 per cent votes and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 seats with 22.2 per cent votes.

Akhilesh further said if the Centre does not go for caste-wise census, then the SP will conduct it in Uttar Pradesh after winning the 2022 Assembly polls.

“What is reason that they (BJP) are not going for caste-wise census. A number of problems in the society will be resolved if it is done… We will devise a way so that every community is allotted resources according to its population size,” informed Akhilesh.

Attacking UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the former CM said that his successor doesn’t like to follow the Indian constitution. “Yogi does not like the country’s Constitution which secures the rights of Dalits and those belonging to the deprived and backward sections of the society. The BJP is attacking the Constitution,” pointed out Akhilesh.

The SP chief also declared that his party will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and will only support the winning candidates. As far as West Bengal election is concerned, the strategy will be prepared in consultation with party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda, he said.

On this occasion, several BSP leaders including former MP Balihari Babu, former minister Tilak Chand Ahirwar, and former MLAs Feran Lal Ahirwar and Anil Ahirwar joined the SP. The leaders claimed that due to the wrong policies of the BSP, they felt insulted and therefore decided to quit the party.

PTI