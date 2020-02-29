Chennai: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector, has deferred its three-day strike plan following progress in their wage talks with the Indian Bank’s Association (IBA), said a leader of a major union.

The progress happened at the Saturday bipartite talks between UFBU and IBA where the latter offered a 15 per cent increase in pay slip cost, encashment of five days privilege leave per year and revised offer of performance-linked incentives, said CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA).

He said the IBA has agreed to discuss all other issues and in view of the positive development, all the agitational programmes including the three-day strike from March 11 stands deferred.

(IANS)