Dhaka: Banned from all forms of cricket for a year, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has now turned his attention to crab farming, though he has assured his fans that he will be ready to return to international cricket once his suspension ends.

The former World No.1 all-rounder in ODIs is involved in a lot of businesses, but now wants to develop a modern crab farm. For this Shakib Al Hasan has already acquired 50 bighas of land in the Satkhira district of Bangladesh. Work has already started so that crab production starts from next year itself. The cricketer has named his new venture as ‘Shakib Agro Farm Limited’.

Sources close to the cricketer have been quoted as saying by a section of the Bangladesh media, that more than 150 employees will be engaged in the project. They have said that huge freezers to store the cabs have already been brought and currently work is on to set up residential quarters for the employees. However, they remained tight-lipped when asked about the investment in the project.

Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years (suspended sentence of one year) by the ICC for failing to disclose the approaches made to him by known cricket bookie Deepak Agarwal. The all-rounder has accepted the charge leveled against him and admitted his mistake. “I would keep in mind the implications of my mistake and I would also keep a watch that no one else commits such an act,” Shakib has been quoted as saying.

As of now however, cricket is not Shakib’s focus, but crab farming is.

PNN & Agencies