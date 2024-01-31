Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian Tuesday reviewed the progress of the work for the much-awaited inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda and asked the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to ensure the project’s completion ahead of its inauguration in mid-February. The ISBT is poised to become a crucial transit hub not only for the residents of Odisha but also for those from the neighbouring states.

On the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pandian took stock of the upcoming facilities for commuters like waiting areas, bus bays, upcoming F&B outlets, lighting installations, and restrooms, during his early morning visit. He appreciated the Operation Control Centre (OCC) while advising officials to engage highly tech savvy personnel to man the facility. Pandian directed officials to make provision of proper Odia signages and map facility to guide the commuters. He asked BDA team to expedite the remaining work and get the ISBT ready for dedication to people of Odisha by mid February.

Spanning over 15.5 acres of land, the ISBT, spearheaded by the BDA, aims at offering a wide range of passenger amenities, office space, parking facilities, food courts, restaurants, and commercial space. The feel and experience will be that of an airport. The ISBT is a significant project that will benefit the people of Odisha by providing a modern and efficient transportation hub. The terminal is designed to cater to the needs of passengers and provide them with a range of comfortable and convenient experiences. The terminal will provide a world-class travel experience to passengers and is equipped with modern amenities such as state-of-the-art Aahaar centre, restaurants, multi-storey car parking, pick-up/drop-off facility, solar panel system, and sewage treatment plant. It also has provisions for a police facilitation centre to ensure the safety of passengers, an administrative building for managing the terminal operations, toilet facilities for passengers, ramp facilities for the convenience of differently-abled passengers, and baby feeding rooms for women travelling with infants.

Besides, there will also be a children’s play area, a primary health clinic, and additional parking for seasonal buses. The ISBT will also have pre-paid auto and taxi facilities. Senior officials of BDA, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and City DCP Prateek Singh were present during the 5T Chairman’s ground review.