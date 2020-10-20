Chennai: DMK leader Kanimozhi Tuesday demanded police take action against the person who had issued a rape threat against actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter. In a tweet, Kanimozhi said: “The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi’s #daughter is not only barbaric but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society.

“Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator.”

Sethupathi received a threat on the social media that his daughter will be raped if takes up the lead role in Sri Lankan spinner Muttaih Muralitharan’s biopic “800”.

Tamil fringe groups and political parties sympathetic to the Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) demanded that Sethupathi leave the movie, due to Muralitharan’s political stand, which is allegedly in favour of the Sri Lankan regime.

On Monday, Sethupathi had said that everything is over as regards his presence in “800”, after Muralitharan, in a statement, said that he had requested Sethupathi to leave the project since he is being pressured by some groups.

Speaking to reporters, Sethupathi said everything is over and that is why he had tweeted ‘thanks’ and ‘vannakam’ after posting Muralitharan’s statement.

While people such as Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram, actor-turned-politician All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder R.Sarathkumar and his wife and actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar had voiced their support for Sethupathi, the Tamil movie world was largely silent.

Even the South Indian Artistes’ Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, the body representing the interests of actors, maintained silence on the issue.