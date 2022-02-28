Bargarh: Bargarh, once the fort of the BJP, has crumbled in the panchayat elections with the ruling BJD making a clean sweep and heading towards zilla parishad (ZP) formation.

In 2017, the BJP had formed the ZP by winning 25 seats. Now it is time for the BJD, whose well-planned strategy worked well.

The saffron party has got only one seat while the BJD has got 10 seats in the first phase of 12-seat counting. In the second phase, the BJP is leading in only two seats while the BJD is leading by huge margins in 10 seats.

Counting of 10 more ZP seats will be done Tuesday. Such debacle of the BJP has become the talk of the town while it is being told that people are losing faith in the BJP.

This has put a question mark on BJP’s grassroots acceptability among people. However, BJP secretary of the district unit, Rabinarayan Das said that the victory of the BJD is due to the money, muscle and machinery power of the ruling party.

BJD leader Debesh Acharya said that the poll results of the panchayat elections reflect people’s faith in the BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a host of welfare works.

He added that the BJP leaders are levelling various allegations about the poll results and this is due to their crushing defeat.

