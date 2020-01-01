Mathuranagari: World’s largest open-air theatre Dhanu Yatra kicked off Tuesday at around 7:00pm in Bargarh district and with it began the reign of the demon king ‘Kansa.’

The 11-day-long festival was inaugurated by MP Suresh Pujari, MLA Debesh Acharya and Rajya sabha member Prasanna Acharya. Secretary of Dhanu yatra Mahostav Jyotiranjan Pradhan, SP Padmini Sahoo, coordinator Sureshwar Satpathy and thousands of spectators were also present in the Mahostav.

During the next 11 days, many areas here will be rechristened. The town of Bargarh will turn into Mathura Nagar, the kingdom of Kansa and Ambapali while Hatapada will become the tyrant king’s Raj Darbar (Royal Court). The outskirts will be decorated and renamed Gopapur while the River Jeera which flows between Bargarh and Ambapali will be called the Yamuna.

The first day of the Dhanu Yatra featured Devaki-Basudev’s marriage, beginning of Kansa’s reign after Ugrasena’s defeat, and Devaki & Basudev’s imprisonment.

The town is already donning an attractive and colourful look with lights, huge banners and gates. All the houses have been white-washed and coloured. Murals depicting ‘Krishna Leela’ have also been painted at various parts of the town adding to splendor. Residents of the city who live outside Bargarh have returned to be a part of the celebrations. There is a vibrant and exciting buzz that has already engulfed the town.

The district and police administration have made precautionary arrangements to ensure a glitch-free programme.

PNN