Bargarh: Hundreds of residents and members of the Bahujana Milita Mancha, a local outfit here took out a procession Friday demanding action against police officials involved in the recent custodial death in Bargarh. A large number of people congregated at Loka Mandap in the morning and marched from there to the district collectorate past the SP office. Tension over the custodial death has been prevailing in this town for the last one week, over the alleged custodial death, a protester said.

The 25-year-old Gobind Kumbhar, a resident of Ward No-21 of Tora panchayat on this town’s outskirts, had died September 25.

Gobind’s family members including his wife Ruby and other residents of the locality alleged that Town police picked up the youth late Friday night (September 24) and tortured him in lock up. The deceased is also survived by two children.

Gobind was an accused in assault case lodged with Town police. Suspecting that he may run away, the police picked him up from his home. Bargarh Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain had earlier written to the ADG, HRPC and DIG (North) requesting both to conduct probe on the basis of an FIR lodged by the deceased’s wife Ruby. Police officials said that the probe is already underway.

PNN