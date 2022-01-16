Sambalpur: The family members of Sanjay Ray, whose body was recovered from under a bridge a few days ago in Bargarh district, alleged that the Bargarh Town police are trying to suppress the alleged murder case.

Sanjay was a resident of Gumadore in Jharsuguda district. Sanju Devi, wife of the deceased, alleged before IG (Northern range) Deepak Kumar that the Bargarh police are trying to hush up the ‘murder’ of her husband.

She demanded the immediate arrest of all involved in the crime. In her complaint, Sanju said that one Subhrant Bhoi of Gumadore had accompanied her husband to Raipur, December 16, 2021.

Her husband had taken Subhrant Bhoi and the latter’s family in a vehicle (bearing registration No-OD 15-C-9192. The last time she had contacted her husband on phone was in the evening of December 18.

He told over phone that they would be back home by the evening. However, when she called him at 8 pm December 18, it went unanswered. Subsequently, the vehicle owner was contacted, but the former said that the vehicle had met with an accident.

On the following day, Sanjay’s body with multiple injuries was found from under a bridge near Panichhatar. The deceased’s family had filed an FIR at the Bargarh police station alleging murder of Sanjay Ray.

In response, police told the family to wait for the post-mortem report. “Nearly, a month has passed since then, but police are yet to take any action in this regard.

Even the postmortem report has not come. It was a pre-planned murdered and the vehicle owner is involved in it,” Sanju Devi alleged. The IG has taken the issue seriously and directed the SP to look into the matter, it was learnt.

