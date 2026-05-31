Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is keeping emotions and expectations in check ahead of the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans, insisting that Sunday’s title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium is ‘a normal game’ for him despite the stakes involved.

RCB enter the final as defending champions after another dominant campaign in which they topped the league standings and secured direct qualification for the summit clash with a crushing 92-run win over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Speaking ahead of the final, Patidar said the team is drawing confidence from both its recent performances and the memories of last year’s title-winning campaign at the same venue.

“Feeling great, back-to-back finals, and on the same ground. So, there are a lot of memories of last year. It’s a final, it’s a big stage, but for me I think it’s a normal game,” Patidar said in a video released by RCB on X.

The RCB skipper stressed the importance of staying focused on the present rather than getting carried away by the occasion. “I always like to take a big game also as a normal game. And I always try to be more in the present. I don’t want to think too much ahead. That it’s going to be final. What is going to happen. Nothing about the result. Stay more in the present,” he added.

RCB have been one of the standout teams of IPL 2026, finishing the league stage with nine wins from 14 matches. Their campaign featured impressive victories over Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, while the side also responded strongly to difficult phases during the tournament.

Patidar credited the collective effort of the squad for helping the franchise reach a second consecutive final. “We should be proud of the way we played till now in this tournament. Everyone has dominated. Everyone has contributed for the team. So it’s a good positive sign for them,” he said.

Reflecting on the opportunity to return to the Narendra Modi Stadium, Patidar said the team is eager to add another special chapter to its history.

“Great memories here. And we want to create some more memories in a couple of days’ time,” he said.

Head coach Andy Flower echoed his captain’s confidence while praising the team’s consistency throughout the season.

“Feeling great, back-to-back finals, and on the same ground. So, there are a lot of memories of last year. The boys have done a brilliant job over a period of time to get here,” Flower said.

“And get here with some style as well. It takes a lot of hard work and thought and courage from the boys out here, in the middle, in games, and a lot of nerve to top the table in this league. But there’s more to do, obviously,” he added.

Flower also highlighted the importance of keeping things simple when the pressure rises in a major final. “I always think it’s a good idea to simplify things when you feel under pressure. And I would imagine the guys will have something similar in their head,” he said.

RCB will now look to complete a successful title defence when they face the Gujarat Titans Sunday, with Patidar’s men aiming to become only the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back IPL trophies.