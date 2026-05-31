Paradip: A dump er truck driver was killed in a freak mishap after a crane bucket loading cargo in its carriage accidentally snapped and fell on the truck’s cabin at Paradip Port Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Saroj Khilar, 37, driver of a Hyva truck (OR-21B-9236). The accident occurred near Berth CQ-1 in the restricted area of the port. According to sources, the truck had been positioned alongside the cargo vessel MV XIN HAI HE for transporting cargo being unloaded from the ship.

A mobile harbour crane engaged in the operation was transferring cargo from the vessel’s hold into the truck’s carriage. During the process, the crane bucket’s cable snapped, causing it to fall on the truck’s cab.

The impact detached the cabin from the vehicle and crushed Khilar. Following the incident, personnel from Paradip Model police station and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the site and recovered the driver’s body.