Padmapur: A 38-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death inside his home Saturday in Sreeballabhpur village under Kenduguda panchayat in Rayagada district’s Padmapur block. The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Sabar.

According to his wife, Laxmi Sabar, a community feast was being held in the village Saturday. Rabindra was at home having his lunch when the incident occurred at around 2 pm. She alleged that Shyam Parija, a resident of the same village, entered the house and attacked Rabindra with an axe before fleeing the scene.

Family members rushed the injured man to the Padmapur Community Health Centre, where attending physician Dr Chinmaya Samal declared him dead. Laxmi alleged that the attack stemmed from an altercation the previous night.

She said Shyam was heavily intoxicated and creating disturbance in the locality Friday night. When Rabindra objected to his behaviour and asked him not to cause a nuisance, an argument broke out between them.

She claimed that Shyam carried out the attack in retaliation for the dispute. Padmapur police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

Inspector-In-Charge Dharanidhar Pradhan said efforts are underway to apprehend the accused and ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.