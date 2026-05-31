Muniguda: A severe Nor’wester storm wreaked havoc across parts of Rayagada district Friday night, leaving one person dead after a tree collapsed on him.

In a separate incident, 11 oxen were killed after lightning struck them. The deceased man has been identified as Jita Jal, 51, a water pump operator posted at Hukumatola village under Bissamcuttack block.

Strong winds accompanied by heavy rain and lightning lashed the area Friday night. After the storm subsided, Jal reportedly stepped out to resume water supply operations when a tree suddenly collapsed on him, leading to his death on the spot.

A resident of Kutragada village, Jal had been staying at the water pump facility in Hu Kumatola as part of his duties. After the incident, personnel from the police and fire services reached the spot and recovered the body from beneath the fallen tree.

After a post-mortem at Muniguda Community Health Centre, the body was handed over to his family members. Meanwhile, lightning struck Madhumunda village under Muniguda police limits, killing 11 oxen.