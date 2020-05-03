Ratnagiri: With four persons testing positive for COVID-19 from Bari block in Jajpur district Saturday, the administration has sealed the entry and exit points of the block.

Of the four affected persons, two are from Bainshiria panchayat and one each from Udaynathpur and Talakaipadda villages under Kalamatia panchayat.

Bari block administration has announced a containment zone and has sealed Kalamatia panchayat, Baliapal, Mahammadpur, Balikanthia, Bainshiria and Chudakala Chowk of Bainshiria panchayat.

Residents of these areas have been asked not to come out of their houses. Policemen have been deployed at key junctions to enforce the containment zone norms.

Different teams have been formed involving Bari tehsildar Sarojkant Nayak, Bari police station inspector-in-charge Markand Chandra Mishra and Bari block development officer-in-charge Saswat Jena to monitor the situation.

“We are taking all measures to break the chain. There are teams to supply essentials and medicine for the people inside the zone,” tehsildar Sarojkant Nayak informed.

Meanwhile, teams are checking the health condition of the villagers, particularly elderly ones and carrying out a sanitisation drive.

