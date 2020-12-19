Baripada: With a noble intention to provide shelter to the homeless, a night shelter was constructed at Baripada town back in 2012. Far from providing shelter, the facility has turned into a haunted house.

In order to provide shelter to those coming to Mayurbhanj district headquarters to get their various works done, labourers and homeless people, the night shelter was constructed in Ward no-9, close to PRM Medical College and Hospital.

Initially, the facility was run by an NGO. With the expiry of the contract in 2017, the facility remains unused. After sunset, the building turns into a den for anti-socials.

On the other hand, on any given day homeless people can be seen sleeping at bus stand, railway station, on footpaths and even under trees. They say they experience issues particularly during rainy and winter seasons.

“If the night shelter is made functional, it would be a great help to us,” a homeless man said.

The facility can accommodate 50 people at a time. There is an arrangement to provide food to the inmates as well. Those who have earning sources can stay here by paying a sum of Rs 20 for 24 hours. But nothing is charged from differently-abled and physically challenged persons and orphans.

According to Dharmapada Singh and Bishu Hembram, whose kins are undergoing treatment at PCR Medical College and Hospital, patients and their relatives coming from remote places to PRM Medical College and Hospital find it difficult to return to their villages the same day. These people actually suffer a lot. They have to sleep here and there.

Meanwhile, Dalit Adivasi Mahasangh chairman Rakesh Singh urged the administration to make the facility functional again.

Sadar sub-collector P Anwesha Reddy, who is also officiating as the executive officer of Baripada municipality, said that the facility is under renovation. Once completed, it will be made functional, she added.

Notably, the district administration has directed in a letter (Letter No-2494/4-12-2020) that no person is allowed to sleep in open. At the same time, the state government has also asked the district administration to place proposals for six more night shelters in the municipality area.

At a time when the present facility is lying unused for three years and the administration has failed in running it smoothly, the fate of other six such facilities, if established, can well be imagined.

PNN