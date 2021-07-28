Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai, a senior BJP leader was sworn-in as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at a function held in the Glass House of Raj Bhavan Wednesday. Basavaraj Bommai took oath in the name of God.

Hailing from socialist philosophy and now married to BJP principles, Bommai’s political journey marked a new milestone as he took oath as the Chief Minister. Bommai completed 60 years January 28. Though he is sworn in as 30th chief minister of Karnataka, he also would be considered as 23rd chief minister as many have sworn in as chief minister multiple times.

Hundreds of people thronged outside Raj Bhavan and cheered for him. The police and security personnel had a tough time in controlling the crowd, while Basavaraj Bommai entered Raj Bhavan. Bommai’s family members were at the Raj Bhavan before Bommai reached to witness the celebration.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by the Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Kishan Reddy, appointed as observers by the BJP parliamentary board, outgoing chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, all top leaders of the state. Barring senior Congress leader R.V. Deshpande, opposition leaders remained absent.

Bommai, a mechanical engineer, became the third chief minister from Mumbai- Karnataka region after his father S.R. Bommai and Jagadish Shettar. He attained prominence after the 300 kilometer long Padayatra between Kalasa and Nargund demanding implementation of Kalasa-Banduri project. He was also closely connected with former union minister George Fernandes.

Yediurappa had even chided Basavaraj Bommai in front of the media that he should not show his face to him for not joining his new party KJP. Later, when Yediyurappa returned to BJP, Basavaraj Bomai became his favorite and earned respect by helping him to sail through poignant attacks by the opposition leaders in the legislative assembly.