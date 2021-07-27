Bangalore: Newly-appointed leader of the BJP legislature party Basavaraj Bommai will be the next chief minister of Karnataka. He said Tuesday that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has invited him to form the government. Basavaraj Bommai will also take oath as chief minister of Karnataka at 11.00am July 28.

“I have informed the Governor about my election as the leader of the legislature party. He has invited me to form the government. We have discussed and decided that I will take oath tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11.00am,” Bommai said.

According to the Governor’s office, the oath taking ceremony will be at the Glass House in the Raj Bhavan.

The 61-year-old Bommai also said that he alone will take the oath of office Wednesday. Soon after his election as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Bommai, along with caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, drove to the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa stepped down Monday as the chief minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

The Governor had accepted Yediyurappa’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect. However, he had asked Yediyurappa to continue to function as chief minister till alternate arrangements were made.