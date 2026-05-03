New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi embarked on a Myanmar Navy warship and held talks with senior military leadership, aiming to bolster bilateral maritime cooperation during his ongoing visit to the neighbouring nation.

Admiral Tripathi also visited Myanmar’s Naval Training Command, where he formally handed over some military hardware, including a containerised small arms simulator and a ‘rigid inflatable boat’, according to the Indian Navy.

The Navy chief began his four-day trip to Myanmar Saturday with an aim to enhance operational-level cooperation between the two navies and explore new avenues for collaboration.

The chief of naval staff was scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s armed forces, General Ye Win Oo, Defence Minister General U Htun Aung and the Myanmar Navy’s Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Htein Win.

Myanmar is one of India’s key strategic neighbours, and it shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with several northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

The country is considered crucial under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East’ and ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policies.

As part of the ongoing visit to Myanmar, Admiral Tripathi embarked on the Myanmar Navy’s Frigate UMS Kyan Sit Thar (F12), May 2, the Indian Navy said on social media.

He was received on board the ship by Captain Kyaw Thet Naing, the No.1 Fleet Commander, with a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Admiral Tripathi also visited the Central Naval Command Headquarters in Yangon.

The Navy chief held discussions with Rear Admiral Aung Aung Naing, Commander, Central Naval Command, and Rear Admiral Khun Aung Kyaw, Commander, Naval Training Command.

Issues related to strengthening Navy-to-Navy cooperation, bolstering existing defence partnership, augmenting operational engagements, maritime security, and promoting shared goals for a stable and secure maritime environment were discussed, the Indian Navy said.

Aspects related to enhancing training cooperation and future avenues of collaboration were deliberated, emphasising the commitment to enhancing interoperability and training exchange programmes, it said.

It said Admiral Tripathi formally handed over various projects executed with the Government of India’s assistance, including the containerised small arms simulator and the rigid inflatable boat, for the augmentation of maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region.

The Indian Navy regularly engages with the Myanmar Navy through staff talks, training exchanges and operational interactions, including under the framework of the India-Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR) and hydrography surveys.

Myanmar has participated in all recent events hosted by the Indian Navy, such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN naval exercise, International Fleet Review, and Goa Maritime Conclave, among others.

The visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirms the longstanding India-Myanmar bonds of friendship, anchored on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to maritime security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, the Navy said.