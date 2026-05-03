Kolkata: The Election Commission has deployed 432 counting observers (COs) across all the 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal to ensure transparent and smooth counting of votesMonday.

The poll panel, in a statement, said that several districts have been assigned additional observers in view of their sensitivity and electoral significance.

While North 24 Parganas district has been allocated 49 observers for its 33 constituencies, South 24 Parganas has 45 observers for 31 seats.

Murshidabad has been assigned 33 observers for 22 constituencies, reflecting heightened monitoring arrangements.

In districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Uttar Dinajpur, each constituency has been provided with an additional observer.

Meanwhile, enforcement agencies have carried out extensive seizure drives during the election period from February 26 to May 2 to curb illegal inducements and the total value of seizures stands at approximately Rs 561 crore, the statement said.

The seizures include Rs 30.79 crore in cash and over 55 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 145.07 crore.

Drugs and narcotics worth Rs 127.02 crore have also been confiscated, along with precious metals valued at Rs 37.52 crore.

In addition, freebies and other items, including foreign currency, worth Rs 189.86 crore, have been seized during the period.

The EC said personnel of the state police and the state excise department led the crackdown on illegal cash and liquor.

Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs, also played a key role in the enforcement efforts.

The Election Commission said the extensive deployment of observers, coupled with large-scale enforcement actions and seizures, reflects its commitment to ensuring free, fair and inducement-free elections in the state.