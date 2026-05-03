New Delhi: The government on Sunday dismissed as “misleading” a viral social media post that claimed India was facing a severe power crisis and potential grid failures due to coal shortages, asserting that the country’s power system remains stable and fully capable of meeting demand.

The clarification came from the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit, which said that the claims being circulated online were aimed at creating unnecessary panic among the public.

According to official data, the maximum peak power demand recorded on May 2, 2026, stood at 229 GW, and this demand was fully met without any shortfall. The authorities emphasised that there has been no disruption in the electricity supply across the country.

The PIB further stated that the total coal stock available with thermal power plants is currently 53.702 million tonnes, which is sufficient to meet operational requirements. The government has consistently maintained that coal supplies are being closely monitored and managed to ensure uninterrupted power generation.

Refuting concerns over grid instability, the PIB said that power availability in the country remains adequate, and that grid operations, including distribution, are being handled in accordance with well-established protocols. It added that robust planning and coordination among various stakeholders have ensured smooth functioning even during periods of high demand.

The statement also addressed claims about grid frequency fluctuations, noting that existing frequency control defence mechanisms provide sufficient operational margins to maintain secure grid operations. These systems are designed to automatically stabilise the grid and prevent cascading failures or blackouts.

India typically witnesses a surge in electricity demand during the summer months due to the increased use of cooling appliances. However, the government said that it has taken proactive measures, including advance fuel stocking and capacity planning, to handle seasonal spikes efficiently.

Officials urged citizens to rely only on verified information and to avoid sharing unsubstantiated claims that could lead to confusion or panic.

The PIB Fact Check unit has also encouraged people to report any misleading content related to the government through its official WhatsApp number, +91 8799711259, and email, factcheck@pib.gov.in, as part of efforts to curb the spread of misinformation.