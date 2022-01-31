Kolkata: On a day when the Trinamool Congress leader in Parliament formally told President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference that she has blocked Dhankhar’s Twitter account. With her statement Mamata Banerjee made it clear that the ruling party will not leave any stones unturned in their battle against the governor.

“I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. Unconstitutional, unethical things, he says. He instructs and advises. Elected government has become bonded labour. That’s why I have blocked him (Dhankar) from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated every day,” Banerjee said at a press conference Monday.

Bannerjee alleged that the governor has been sitting on files and continuously threatening his officers. “I have written several letters to the PM about him. That he [Governor] is not listening and he is threatening everyone. I have even been to him and spoke with him. We have been patiently suffering for the past years. He has not cleared several files. He is keeping every file pending. How can he speak about policy decisions?” Banerjee stated.

Banerjee also accused Dhankar of tapping phones. “Why has the PM not removed him [Governor]? Pegasus is running from the Governor house here. He is tapping phones,” Banerjee said.

Minutes after the Chief Minister announced to block the governor’s Twitter account, Dhankhar from his Twitter handle wrote: “Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state ‘blocks’ Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority bears true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India.”

The decision to block Dhankhar’s Twitter account comes just a day after the governor appealed to Banerjee to forget her ego and come for a discussion. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should work according to the Constitution. I shall request the Chief Minister to take out her time and sit for discussion. There is no place for conflict in democracy. In democracy people who are sitting on the top should work in tandem so that it can help the people in general. There is no place for arrogance in democracy. The way the Chief Minister makes comments on the governor is not correct. We should sit for discussion and find a solution to it,” Dhnakhar had said.