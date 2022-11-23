Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who share a friendly bond on the show, got into a heated argument as Tina asked her repeatedly to support her in the captaincy task.

It all started when Tina, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit, and Sajid Khan were sitting together in the garden area. Tina said that this time she wants to become captain and that she needs everyone’s support in this.

Nimrit said that they will all support her. Tina asks for a commitment. Nimrit said she cannot always justify her answer, and added that she will certainly support. After this, an argument takes place between them. Nimrit leaves the room saying that this is irritating.

Tina and Nimrit share a good bond in the house and after this first argument, it has to be seen how their relationship takes a turn in the coming days.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.