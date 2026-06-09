Bhubaneswar: More than 100 cyclists clad in vibrant neon green jerseys created a striking ‘green wave’ across Bhubaneswar as they participated in the Bicycle Ride organised by the Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC).

The commemorative ride commenced from the BCAC Clubhouse at VIR-11, Unit VI, Bhubaneswar, and culminated at Nandankanan, symbolising the club’s enduring commitment to sustainable mobility and environmental stewardship.

The ride was organised in remembrance of the first ride undertaken by the founders of BCAC—Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, ADG of Police, Odisha and President, BCAC; Lalit Das, IPS, DG (Retd); and Subrat Panda, IAS.

Cyclists from diverse age groups and professions, including government officials, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, students, and fitness enthusiasts, came together under a common cause.

Their neon green jerseys reflected this year’s message of working towards a greener Earth for a greener future.

Addressing the participants, Panda said, “Cycling highlights the importance of sustainable living, healthy lifestyles, and responsible choices that benefit both individuals and society. The overwhelming participation witnessed today demonstrates the growing commitment of citizens towards a cleaner, healthier, and greener future.”

Santosh K Rout, Executive Member, BCAC, remarked, “The sight of over a hundred cyclists forming a green wave across Bhubaneswar is a powerful reminder that collective action can create meaningful change. Cycling is not merely a recreational activity, it is an environmentally friendly mode of transport that promotes fitness, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens community bonds. Through such initiatives, BCAC continues to inspire people from all walks of life to embrace sustainable mobility.”

The ride concluded at Nandankanan with participants reaffirming their commitment to environmental conservation, active lifestyles, and the promotion of cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation.

PNN