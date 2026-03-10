New Delhi: The BCCI Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the entire Indian squad following its third T20 World Cup victory.

The amount covers 15 players, the coaching staff, and other support staff.

As per sources, the players are certain to get the lion’s share of the reward money while the support staff’s amount will be decided as per hierarchy.

The amount is an increment of Rs 6 crore from the Rs 125 crore that Rohit Sharma’s team was awarded back in 2024.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, further cementing its place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.