The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Monday announced the resumption of the TATA Indian Premier League 2025 following a brief suspension. The decision came after extensive consultations with government officials, security agencies, and other key stakeholders.

The tournament will resume May 17 with 17 matches to be played across six venues. The season will conclude with the final June 3. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, both slated for Sundays.

The playoff fixtures are as follows:

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3

Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced later.

In a statement, the BCCI expressed gratitude to India’s armed forces, crediting their bravery and resilience for creating the conditions necessary for the safe return of cricket. The Board also reiterated its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the IPL season.