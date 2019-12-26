Kolkata: BCCI national selector Devang Gandhi was Thursday eject ed from the Bengal dressing room for unauthorised entry at the Eden Gardens on day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Devang, who is the national selector from East Zone, was ejected by Soumen Karmakar, BCCI anti-corruption official deputed for the match.

The incident took place after senior Bengal cricketers raised a question about the anti-corruption protocol which specifies only players and support staff selected for the match can be present in the dressing room.

“We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation,” former captain Manoj Tiwary – who was among the players raising the question – told the reporters. “Only the players and officials who have their mug-shots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room,” he added.

Meanwhile another source said that the incident had left a bad taste in the mouth for all.

“Devang Gandhi was asked to leave the Bengal dressing room by the anti-corruption official after Manoj Tiwary’s complaint. According to Tiwary, the national selector had gone to the dressing room to get in touch with the Bengal physio for some treatment. This, Tiwary said, amounts to violation of law and as soon as he reported the matter to the anti-corruption official, Devang was asked to leave. Devang’s version is that he was at the medical room and had called the physio there,” a source said.

It should be stated here that there is no love lost between Devang and Manoj Tiwary for the last few years. The latter has repeatedly blamed Devang for failing to highlight the performance of the players from East Zone. In fact at one point of time had expressed the desire to quit playing for Bengal because his performances were not being discussed in the national selection panel. The two have also been involved in a war of words on a number of occasions. So Tiwary’s action did not come as a surprise to many.

Bengal reached 281/7 before play was stopped due to bad light.

PNN & Agencies