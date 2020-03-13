New Delhi: The under-pressure The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended Friday the start of this year’s IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” the BCCI said in a statement.

This came hours after Delhi government said it will not allow any sporting activity in the national capital due to the health crisis. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise.

India has more than 70 positive coronavirus cases so far and recorded its first COVID-19 death Thursday in Karnataka.

“The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience,” the board stated. It also said it will work closely with the central government to tackle the situation.

The IPL is set to be a closed-door affair owing to the global crisis, which has caused close to 5,000 deaths.

Several sporting events internationally and in India have been postponed or cancelled due to the travel restrictions that the spread of the virus has triggered all across.

