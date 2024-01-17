Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has planned to organise the Ekamra Utsav – A festival for celebrating Odia language and culture– from February 3 to 8 against the backdrop of a three-day-long World Odia Langauge conference.

According to sources, the 6-day festival will celebrate the cultural richness of Odisha along with its linguistic heritage. The main event, Bhuban-E-Swar will be held at IDCO Exhibition Ground, along with the food festival ‘Ama Byanjan’ and ‘Lok Utsav’.

In Bhuban-E-Swart, citizens and delegates will experience the magical performances of artists of national and regional repute. The festival will feature prominent figures from the Indian cinema and music industry. “The cultural night has been conceptualized as a musical extravaganza and festival with live music and band performances along with other performing arts. The event will also set the stage for bigwigs from the Indian Cine and Music Industry,” a BDA release said.

Similarly, City Carnival ‘Lok Utsav’ will be held to celebrate the festival of Odia language, literature and culture. The theme-based carnival will be celebrated in the major streets of Bhubaneswar. The Food Festival ‘Ama Byanjan’ will be organised at IDCO Exhibition Ground to propagate regional Odia recipes by hosting a food festival that can add flavors to the celebrations. The urban body will be inviting innovative food trucks, representing different districts of the state, to participate in the event. The food area will be designed as a multipurpose destination for community gatherings and will include an experience zone and flea market.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP