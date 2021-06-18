Bhadrak: Covid-19 deaths are on the rise. Also cases of family members and relatives abandoning their loved ones for fear of getting infected are also increasing on a daily basis. Amid this situation a block development officer (BDO) and sarpanch in Bhadrak district have set an example by performing the last rites of a deceased man who tested positive for the virus.

Dhamnagar BDO Durgacharan Murmu and local sarpanch Manoj Ray Mohapatra cremated the body of Basudev Mishra Thursday evening after he died of Covid-19. The deceased was a resident of Badatirana village of Nadigaon panchayat in the district.

According to a source, Basudev was put in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. However, the elderly man’s family members refused to cremate his body after he died. The matter came to the knowledge of the BDO and sarpanch. They rushed to Badatirana village and cremated the body.

The two donned PPE kits and with the help of two health workers carried the body to a cemetery in Badatirana village and performed the last rites. Their noble act has been widely appreciated by all and sundry.

PNN