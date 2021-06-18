Nayagarh: Police superintendent of Nayagarh district Sidhharth Kataria said at a press conference here Thursday evening that the six-year-old girl from Dhundugadia village under Banigochha police limits was raped prior to being murdered. The minor girl had gone missing June 12, 2021. Police found the mutilated body of victim at an isolated location near Dhundugadia village in Nayagarh district June 16, the SP said. He also stated that the victim was raped and murdered by a 22-year-old youth of the same village.

During preliminary investigation, it was ascertained that the accused took the girl to a banana orchard near the village on the pretext of showing her his mobile phone. The youth raped and then strangled her with a plastic rope, a police official stated.

“The accused had concealed the body of the girl victim after raping and murdering her. We nabbed him and during interrogation he confessed killing the girl. He also told us about the place where he hid the body. Wednesday, the body was recovered. The accused has been forwarded to court,” the SP said.

Notably, the minor girl had gone missing while she was playing in front of her house in Dhundugadia village. Family members of the minor girl searched at every possible place, but could not trace her out. Then they had lodged the FIR.

PNN