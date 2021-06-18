Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,806 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,70,498. The active caseload in the state now stands at 43,338. Out of the 3,806 new infections, 2,172 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,634 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 37 new fatalities as of Thursday taking total tally in the state to 3,508 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning.

Khurda alone reported the highest number of deaths (five including four from Bhubaneswar); followed by Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi districts (four each); Bargarh, Puri and Sundargarh districts (three each); Bolangir, Deogarh, Kendrapara and Rayagada districts (two each); Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 617 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 393 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (346), Balasore (220), Puri (200), Angul (175), Mayurbhanj (159), Bhadrak (158), Kendrapara (145), Nayagarh (134), Jagatsinghpur (130), Sundargarh (119), Rayagada (111), Nabarangpur (88), Keonjhar (81), Koraput (77), Malkangiri (75), Bargarh (58), Gajapati and Sambalpur (45 each), Dhenkanal and Kalahandi (43 each), Ganjam and Subarnapur (36 each), Boudh (35), Kandhamal (34), Nuapada (31), Deogarh (30), Bolangir (28) and Jharsuguda (19).

The State Pool reported 95 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,29,64,705 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 6,240.

PNN