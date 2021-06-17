Berhampur: Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Thursday visited the historical site at Potagada to review the ongoing restoration work.

According to official sources, the ongoing restoration work was halted for the last several months owing to lockdowns and surge in Covid-19 cases in the district.

The collector was accompanied by local sub-collector, tehsildar, block development officer (BDO), executive officer of notified area council (NAC), including several other senior officials.

Kulange asked the tehsildar to expedite the restoration. He also advised the official to carry out construction work of a smart park which was proposed earlier on a priority basis. The proposal for the park had been chalked out to enhance tourist footfall at Potagada historical site, a senior official informed.

Besides, Kulange also instructed the contractor firm engaged here for cleaning the surrounding areas as well.

PNN