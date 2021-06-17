Anandpur: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found floating under mysterious circumstances on Baitarani River Thursday at Girigaon ghat under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district, a source said.

According to an eyewitness, some local residents first noticed the woman’s body early in the morning at the Girigaon ghat. Later, they informed Nandipada police about the incident.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the decomposed body from the water. The cops sent the body to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Also read: One killed, two critical as rival groups hurl bombs at each other in Dhenkanal

Meanwhile, an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection. The identity of the deceased woman has not been ascertained yet, a police official said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman. Police will soon crack the death mystery, an officer of Nandipada police station privy to the investigation said.

PNN