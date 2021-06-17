Dhenkanal: Rival factions from two localities indulged in a firing and bombing incident near Sarangadhar Stadium in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district Wednesday night leading to the death of one and injuring two others.

Keeping in mind the palpable tension that is still prevalent in the localities, two platoons of forces have been deployed in the area. The local police have also sealed the entrance and exit of Kamakhyanagar town.

According to a source, two persons were earlier having a personal dispute which later turned into a major rivalry between people of two localities.

The situation took a violent turn at around 10.00pm when some persons belonging to one faction hurled bombs at a car owned by a man from the other faction. At least six rounds of bullets were also fired during the incident, an eyewitness said.

Three injured persons were initially rushed in critical condition to a hospital in Kamakhyanagar for treatment. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after their conditions deteriorated.

One among the three injured — a local man identified as Tofan Patra — succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, a police official informed.

PNN