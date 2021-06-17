Nayagarh: Banigochha police in Nayagarh district Wednesday afternoon found the mutilated body of six-year-old Baby Nayak from Dhundugadia village at an isolated location near the village, a police source informed.

The minor girl had gone missing since June 12, 2021.

According to sources, the body was recovered by a special team of police five days after she went missing. Exact reason for her death is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of murder, the police official said.

“Her family members had lodged an FIR alleging kidnapping of their minor daughter at Banigochha police station following which we had constituted a special team and launched a search operation. The accused has also been arrested. He will be forwarded to court Thursday,” Nayagarh police superintendent Siddharth Kataria said.

A detailed probe into the incident is underway, the SP added.

Notably, the minor girl had gone missing while she was playing in front of her house. Family members of the minor girl searched at every possible place, but could not trace her.

PNN