Chhendipada: Donning PPE kits, Chhendipada block development officer and local sarpanch Saturday carried the bier of an old man to the cremation ground and performed his last rites here in Angul district.

According to a source, Govind Majhi — a resident of Majhi Gohirapasi village under Bahalasahi panchayat in Chhendipada police limits of Angul district — breathed his last Friday night. His sudden death left the family members and villagers in fear. Suspecting COVID-19 to be the possible cause of Govind’s death, neither his relatives nor the villagers came forward to carry the body to the village cremation ground.

As a result, the body was lying there till 11:00 am Saturday.

On getting information, Bahalsahi sarpanch Narayan Behera and some local journalists reached the village and tried to persuade the villagers to perform the rites. But the villagers were in no mood to listen.

Later, Chhendipada BDO Sanjay Kumar Acharya and officials of the panchayat office including extension officer and executive officer reached the village. They held discussions with family members and villagers but failed in their attempt to persuade them.

With no option left, the BDO, sarpanch, panchayat extension officer and executive officer donned PPE kits, shouldered the bier to the cremation ground and performed the last rites.

The villagers and locals are heaping praises on the officials.

