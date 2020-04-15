Amaravati: A communication sent Wednesday from the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police’s office has said that coronavirus can even be transmitted through currency notes. However, later in the day the DGP’s office clarified that it is a slim possibility. Also there has been no evidence has so far of someone contracting the disease through currency notes.

“It’s just one of the possibilities of catching infection which our staff in office have incorporated in one of the many routine messages. These messages are sent on a daily basis to keep alerting units on the ground. Just to be aware of the possibilities and to keep them alert all the while,” said a statement from DGP, Gautham Sawang.

“As on date. There is no proof or any established evidence of contamination by currency notes of any kind whatsoever in the state,” it added.

It should be stated here that researchers have said that the virus can remain alive on paper for more than 24 hours. But then currency notes are made of special paper. It is not known whether the virus will survive on this special type of paper.

The clarification came after an internal circular to police units surfaced. It mentioned that health officials grew suspicious about the role of currency in spread of coronavirus. They grew suspicious while analysing three positive cases without any travel history or contact with such returnees.

Of the three, one is a teacher from East Godavari district, another is a woman from Krishna district and the other a RMP doctor from Guntur district.

Mentioning these examples, the DGP office advised the police heads of all cities and districts in the state to encourage digital transactions for safety.

IANS